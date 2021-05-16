NBW Capital LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners accounts for about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

