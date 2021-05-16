NBW Capital LLC Sells 75,869 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,869 shares during the period. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B accounts for approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:MLPB opened at $16.08 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.