NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,147 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $777.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.33 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

