NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 318 ($4.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 264 ($3.45). Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

