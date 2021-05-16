Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.