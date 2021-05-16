Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $498.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $178.65 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

