Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $20.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

