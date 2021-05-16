Needham & Company LLC Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $86.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ FROG opened at $36.48 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.