Netbox Coin Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $161,031.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00128972 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,025,259 coins and its circulating supply is 77,514,522 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

