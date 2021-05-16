NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NTST opened at $21.27 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.