Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report $105.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $446.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

NVRO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.84. 595,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,216. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.