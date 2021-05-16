Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.67 million-$544.85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.45 million.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

