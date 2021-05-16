Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,651,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $99,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.