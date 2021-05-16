NEXT Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NEXT has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.76 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.00637885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002556 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

