NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NEE stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.