NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $296.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $312.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.86.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit