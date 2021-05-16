NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $312.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.86.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $228.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.01. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

