NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.19-6.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.86.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.