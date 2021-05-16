NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.19-6.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
NASDAQ:NICE traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
