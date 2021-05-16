Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE NINE opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,408 shares of company stock worth $384,065. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

