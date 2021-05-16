NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Stock Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of NL Industries worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NL Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NL stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.30.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

