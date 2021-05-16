Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 711,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

