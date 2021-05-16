NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.78 ($53.86).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €44.30 ($52.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.20 and a 200 day moving average of €39.84. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a 52 week high of €47.98 ($56.45).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

