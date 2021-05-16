Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.02.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.51 and a one year high of C$51.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

