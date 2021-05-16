Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $294.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

