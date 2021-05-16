Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 12.9% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $357.11 million and $271.37 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $72.27 or 0.00150420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00087206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.01072449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00113364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062234 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

