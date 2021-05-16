Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 1,244.50 ($16.26) on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,220.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

