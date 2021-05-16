NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

