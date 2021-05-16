Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,406 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 9.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

