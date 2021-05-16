Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 77,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

