Oak Family Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

