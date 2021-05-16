Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $337,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $154,784.

BATRA opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

