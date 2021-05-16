Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 431.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $9,984,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 144,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 447,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,324,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $216.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

