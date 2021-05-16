OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Issues Earnings Results

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.22 on Friday. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on OMNIQ in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

