One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

