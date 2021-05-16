ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.