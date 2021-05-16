Opium Market Cap Hits $23.66 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $5.69 or 0.00012915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and $102.47 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.