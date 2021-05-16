Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $168.80.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21.
About Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
