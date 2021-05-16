ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $27,489.80 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $18,279.20.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $17,542.00.
- On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.
Shares of ORIC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.