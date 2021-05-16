ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $27,489.80 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $18,279.20.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $20,072.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

