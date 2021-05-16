Ormeus Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.54 million and $248,895.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00088848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00478354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00227279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.97 or 0.01172503 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

