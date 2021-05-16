Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 340 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

