Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

