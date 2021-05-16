Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $822,000 Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.00 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,150 shares of company stock valued at $163,288 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

