Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVID. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Earnings History for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit