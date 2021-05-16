Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVID. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

