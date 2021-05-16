Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,050.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 45,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,950.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,640.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 1,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,335.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 33,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,815.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 34,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 18,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 15,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$6,750.00.

Shares of POE opened at C$0.83 on Friday. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.