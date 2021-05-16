Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 72,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,333,980 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $9.13.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,002,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,382,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

