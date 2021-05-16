Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,333,980 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Paya alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $42,273,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $47,869,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $39,002,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,382,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $31,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.