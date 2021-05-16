PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and have sold 441,660 shares valued at $26,745,312. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 891,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,716. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $70.99.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
