PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and have sold 441,660 shares valued at $26,745,312. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 891,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,716. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.