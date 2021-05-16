Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAG. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

