Peter J. Nolan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter J. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.35 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

