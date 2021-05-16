PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

