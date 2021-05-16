Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 250,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

